ESET, Airtel Unveil New App for Smartphone Users

Nosa Alekhuogie

A security solution company, ESET has launched a new mobile security app that was specially designed for Airtel subscribers.

The Country Manager of ESET, Mr. Olufemi Ake, made this known during the ESET Mobile Security, Airtel edition launch held in Lagos recently.

He said the mobile security application would provide smartphone users with features for prevention and management of cyber risks associated to android mobile devices.

He said there was need for the average smartphone users in Nigeria to install mobile security apps on their phones, especially in this age where cyber criminals steal personal data online.

The country manager added that the first telecom-focused security product was optimised for Android and also for bringing both unmatched performance, coupled with proactive protection.

According to Ake, “The new ESET mobile security for Airtel also welcomes the brand-new premium features such as Anti-Phishing, which protects against malicious websites attempting to acquire sensitive information – usernames, passwords, banking information or credit card details.

“It also features anti-theft, which locks a device upon detection of suspicious behaviour or when unauthorised SIM is inserted.

“The security app also has the Remote Lock feature, allowing a device owner to lock his or her phone remotely, thereby preventing unauthorised access to all stored information, including photos and emails.

“It also has the SMS and Call Filter feature, which enables smartphone owners to solely receive the calls and messages that they want and also empower them to define the sender and the time to receive SMS or calls with time-based call management.”

Ake, noted that the ESET Mobile Security product already exists globally on Google Play Store with over ten million downloads.

He explained that the app also offered precise detection of known and unknown mobile threats with complement of advanced features such as anti-theft, security audit, app lock, SMS and call filter and password protection, among others.

The Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Dinesh Balsingh, said the partnership with ESET affirmed the commitment of his organisation to protecting customers from cyber criminals.

He said by introducing such apps to subscribers, they would be protected from cyber criminals that may want to hack into their personal data.

Balsingh said Airtel subscribers who wish to benefit from the new security app could subscribe via Google Play store at subsidised and flexible cost of N150 monthly.