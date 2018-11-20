APC to Inaugurate Peace Committees

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will Wednesday inaugurate six committees made up of seven members for each of the six geopolitical zones of the country to help in resolving disputes arising from the party primaries.

The party, in a statement issued late Monday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, said that it has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for each of the six geo-political zones.

It said its National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole will inaugurate the committees.

The committee for the North-west comprises Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi as Chairman, while Governors Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and Yahaya Bello, Senator Adamu Aliero, Senator Danjuma Goje. Senator Jim Nwobodo and Ambassador Fati Balla are members.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will serve as the Chairman for the South-east committee, while other members include Governor Samuel Lalong and Governor Kayode Fayemi, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Alhaji Umaru Dembo, Nasiru Aliko Koki and Mrs. Ify Ugo Okoye.

The seven-member committee for the South-west include Governor Kashim Shettima as Chairman, while other members are Governor Nasiru el-Rufai, Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Senator Ken Nnamani, Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Dakuku Peterside and Senator Seida Bugaje.

The North-central peace committee include Governor Ibrahim Geidam, who will serve as the Chairman, and Governors Godwin Obaseki, Rotimi Akeredolu and Jibrilla Bindow, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Mrs. Vivian Chukwuani and Chief Audu Ogbe are members.

The former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola is the chairman of the peace panel for South-south, while other members comprise Governors Atiku Bagudu and Abubakar Sani Bello, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Hon. Emeka Wogu, Mr. Sullivan Chime, and Mrs. Aleluchi Cookey-Gam.

The reconciliation committee for the North-east are made up of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as Chairman, Governors Aminu Masari and Abubakar Badaru, Chief Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe, Hon. Matthew Omegara, Hajia Hafsat Mohammed Baba and Gen. Abdullahi Aboki (rtd) are members.