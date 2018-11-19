Don’t Abandon Fayose’s Projects, Gowon Tells Fayemi 

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has asked Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to complete outstanding projects of his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose.

Addressing the congregation at the Government House Chapel, Ado- Ekiti, yesterday, Gowon, who is the convener of Nigeria Prays, said he believed the second coming of Fayemi as the governor of the state would bear good fruit for residents of the state.

According to a statement, the chapel programme was held ahead of the Nigeria Prays South West Zonal Prayer Summit.

He said, “Yes, I remember when you (Governor Fayemi) joined us at the prayers before the election, and of course, soon after that, you became the governor. Your second coming is not merely a coincidence. It is for a purpose. And that purpose would be realised.”

Gowon, while recalling how late Head of State, Sani Abacha, died, urged Nigerians to be prayerful.

He said only prayer could resolve the problems in the country.

“In 1998 when we came for the prayers here, I think we held it at the stadium and people turned out in their large number. At the end of the prayers, people turned to me and said they had a problem and I said what problem. Then they asked me what I was going to do about the people that were court-marshalled and due for execution. Then I said court-marshal or no-court marshal, if it is the will of God that nothing is going to happen to them, not a hair from their head would drop.

“The following day when I got back to Lagos, about 7 a.m., I heard that Abacha had died. And to cut a long story short, that was the end of any court-marshal and a new head of state was put in place, who started his own transition programme that brought about democracy and you tell me that is not the handiwork of God.”