Atiku to Kick-start Campaign With ‘People’s Policy Launch’ Monday

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will kick-start his campaign with an address to the Nigerian people on Facebook at 12 noon on Monday where he will launch his policy document.

Atiku’s decision to kick-start his presidential campaign with the launch of his policy document is to reiterate his commitment to run an issue based campaign.

The former vice president in a statement Saturday by his campaign organisation, said his address would present his vision for Nigeria and his action plan to achieve it as encapsulated in his policy document.

Atiku said that the document, would be promptly uploaded on his website (www.atiku.org) for all Nigerians to access at no cost.

He said, “The intention is to take our policy directly to Nigerians and to register the belief of Atiku Abubakar that it will take the collective efforts of every Nigerian to rebuild the country. That is why we want Nigerians to access the policy directly and ultimately take ownership of it.”

“Our campaign offers a simple message: united, the people of Nigeria can begin anew, creating a prosperous and secure future and a better life for every Nigerian.

“On the first working day of the campaign, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar will put forward his plan to get Nigeria working again.

“We have chosen to do this by having the PDP Presidential candidate speaking directly to the Nigerian people on Facebook. This medium came about as part of the telecommunications revolution that he helped start as Vice President in 1999-2007.”

Atiku explained that his policy document focuses on creating jobs, ensuring security, growing business, developing power and water infrastructure, agriculture and education and how we will empower women.

Atiku added, “Our policies outline the goals and methods for developing and revitalising Nigeria as the foundation of our campaign.”

“This policy document is being launched to encourage a dialogue with the people of Nigeria, inviting everyone to join us in helping to get Nigeria working again.”

The former vice president said he looks forward to conducting vital discussions as he travels across the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking with stakeholders: famers, small business people, workers, students, mothers, and children.