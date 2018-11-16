Five Remanded For Attempting to Rob Governor Dickson

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Five persons were Thursday remanded by a Sagbama High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for allegedly attempting to steal cash from the state Governor, Seriake Dickson’s country home in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Council.

The names of the suspects were given as Esther Engbeke, Tamnatony Jacob, Wodu Ebikebomu (an engineer), Emmanuel Dorgu and Sinclair Thursday.

The prosecutors told the court that the five persons were being tried for alleged conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

After hearing the pleas, Justice E.T. Okara ordered their remand in prison after they denied the charges.

He thereafter adjourned the case till December 6 for hearing.

Before then, the Prosecutor, Mr. Ayebatonye Jumbo, told the court that the accused conspired to procure arms with the intent to invade Dickson’s country home at Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.

Jumbo alleged that one of the accused, a construction worker at Dickson’s residence, had discovered a room where money was kept.

He stated that this was after their initial plan to approach the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), under the whistle blower policy, failed.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Robbery and Firearms Act of 2004.

The prosecution witness, Inspector Richman Ebipade, told the court that the accused had, during investigation, confessed to procuring arms for the proposed operation.

Under cross-examination by the defence counsel, Mr. Julious Iyekoroghe; Ebipade, however, told the court that his investigative team did not recover the said arms from the suspects.