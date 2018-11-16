Appeal Court Reduces Nyame’s Prison Term to 12years, Imposes N500m Fine

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday reduced the 14-year prison term imposed on former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, to 12years.

The court reduced the prison term after it upheld the judgment of Justice Adebukola Banjoko of an Abuja High Court who had on the 30th of May convicted Nyame of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds belonging to Taraba State when he served as governor.

The three man panel in a judgment in the appeal brought by Nyame seeking to reverse the decision of the lower court, also imposed a fine of about N500m in addition to the jail term.

Details later…