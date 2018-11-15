Saraki to Oshiomhole: We Will Meet in Court

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has described as empty boast the threat by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to sue him over his recent statement that Oshiomhole has no moral basis to be in politics.

He however expressed his readiness to meet Oshiomhole in court if the need arises over the matter saying “I will be ready to meet him in court”.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja on Thursday also said Nigerians were eagerly awaiting how President Muhammadu Buhari will handle the serious allegations of bribery leveled against Oshiomhole, over the conduct of the party’s recent primaries.

According to him, Nigerians are waiting to see how the President will handle the serious allegations against his party chairman.

Saraki added that “we expect the President with his anti-corruption campaign to institute thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations against his party chairman.

He emphasised that failure of the President to get to the root of the matter will finally destroy his ability and that of the party to continue to talk of any anti-graft battle.

“The President should let the investigation be thorough, open and transparent. This is no time for any cover-up”, he stated.

According to Saraki, until the outcome of a thorough investigation is known to Nigerians and the APC chairman is cleared of the allegations against him, Oshiomhole is not on a firm ground to talk about morality or fight against corruption.