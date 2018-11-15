Ganduje Slams N3bn Suit against Daily Nigerian, Publisher for Libel

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. AbdullahiUmar Ganduje, Thursday filed a N3 billion suit at the state High Court against an online news platform, Daily Nigerian, and its publisher, Mr. Ja’afar Ja’afar, for libel over the publications and releases of video clips alleging that he was involved in bribery.

The Daily Nigerian, had last month, published a story, accompanied with video clips, alleging that Governor Ganduje collected $5 million kick-back from some contractors.

But Ganduje through his lawyer, Nuradeen Ajagi, is praying the court to declare that: “The act of publishing and circulating libelous statements, false and doctored video clips attacking and impugning his character and integrity, amounts to defamation of his character by the defendants.”

He urged the court to give an order perpetually restraining the defendants, their agents and all persons and entities to whom they shared their libelous documents/records from further defaming his character.

“Outright and unqualified imputation of theft, fraud, corruption and dishonesty which are all criminal offences by the defendants’ publication against the plaintiff without any conviction by a court of laws, is slanderous, libelous and injurious.”

The governor also wants the court to make “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from further publishing the said defamatory story and sharing the said doctored video clips howsoever to whichever type of audience”.

Contending that he is entitled to damages against the defendants for defaming his character, the governor said: “An order compelling the defendants to pay the plaintiff the sum of N3 billion as damages for the defamation of the plaintiff character and standing.

“An order compelling the defendants to write a public apology to the plaintiff and broadcast such apology through their online platforms and other news media with global accessibility.”

According to a writ of summons dated November 13, 2018, the defendants are expected to appear before High Court 13, sitting in Kano within 14 days.