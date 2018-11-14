Marauders Will Soon be Forced out of Villages Forcefully Annexed, Says Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that those who forcefully annexed ancestral homes and villages of Plateau people would soon be forced out.

Lalong gave the warning on Tuesday in Gashish community of Barkin Ladi Local Government, when he inspected the site of the proposed Mobile Police Squadron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the community recently came under heavy attacks that left many people dead, while the survivors fled from the area.

NAN also reports that the attackers have occupied the communities and taken over their houses, lands, livestock and economic trees.

But an angry Lalong told the “foreign” occupants that they would soon be pushed out.

“Nobody will take the land from the original owners. If you are occupying somebody’s land or house, know that you are living on borrowed time.

“It is not a matter of choice, you will be forced out soon.

“This is not just in Gashish; it will cover the entire state. We will not allow anybody to take over another person’s property,” he declared.

He advised the illegal occupants of the houses to vacate them, saying that government would restore peace and resettle displaced persons to their original places.

He however, implored the people to learn to live in peace with one another, saying that government’s efforts would amount to nothing if the people would not embrace peace.

Lalong appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for granting approval for the establishment of the mobile police squadron.

The governor also commended Nigeria Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) for donating the facility that would serve as a temporary abode for the take-off of the police squadron.

According to him, government will immediately start the renovation of the structures provided by NESCO to enable the prompt take-off of the Police outfit.

He equally commended the community for donating 75 rooms that would be used on temporary basis.

Mr Dickson Chollom, Chairman, Barkin Ladi Local Government, in a remark, appreciated the state government’s commitment towards the restoration of peace in the area.

Mr Bitrus Doro, a community leader, who also spoke, said that the community had been clamouring for the establishment of police mobile barracks in the area for 15 years, and expressed happiness that the dream had come to reality.

He however, appealed to the state government to construct another road to serve as an alternative route in view of the security situation.

“The security situation is compounded by the lack of an alternative road linking the community.

“We appeal to you to construct another road that would serve as an alternative to the one we have,” he said.

Mr Lazarus Bewarang, representative of NESCO, listed the property donated by the company to include a block of four rooms and two sitting rooms, and a large hall with seven rooms.

Others included a building of six rooms, six sitting rooms and six kitchens, a three bedroom flat, club for recreation as well as a Police outpost.