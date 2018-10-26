C24 Limited Marks Anniversary

C24 Limited, a financial services provider in retail loan solutions, is marking its anniversary by creating avenue for people to actualise opportunities around them.

Through its loan without collateral, C24 has created a simple way to help people get back up on their feet without delay and actualise opportunities.

According to a statement, as part of the activities to celebrate three years in business, C24 Limited recently organised a visit to the Royal Diamond Orphanage as well as an environmental sanitation exercise on 24th and 25th October, 2018 respectively.

The company said the activities were part of the ways of giving back to the society.

C24 Limited said in the statement that in three years, it had successfully met the needs of numerous salary earners through its personal loan product and expanded many businesses through its business loan product.

“The company’s excellence comes from its people’s drive to provide first-class financial services in an atmosphere of transparency with competitive interest rates and a simplified repayment structure.

“C24 Limited’s online and paperless application process has made access to loan seamless,” it said.

The company explained that at C24, it goes beyond saying “that our customers come first, that’s why we get your loans processed with the speed of light (maybe not that fast, but we come pretty close) to ensure that you keep moving”.