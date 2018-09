Music Icon, King Wadada recently unveiled his new act, Blackelz, under his Wadada World Klass Entertainment. Blackelz was signed to be a medium to push and connect the label’s plan for strategic evangelism for the brand.

King Wadada will also be dropping a new single, Holy Holy Remix, featuring Oritsefemi. He also plans to get into the studio with 2face and further push a spiritual music flavour for music lovers to get entertaine