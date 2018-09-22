Assortment of Security Personnel on Duty

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

An assortment of different security agents are performing various duties at the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

While armed personnel of the Nigerian Army could be seen on the highways, checking vehicles, unarmed policemen and members of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are at different polling units to oversee the peaceful conduct of the process.

Other paramilitary personnel noticed by THISDAY included men of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and plain clothes security agents.

From the markings on their vehicles, some of the security personnel were assigned to Osun from other states.

It was observed that an ‘OP AWATSE’ vehicle ‘donated by the Lagos State Government and another police operation vehicle carried the marking ‘Oru West Mgbidi (Imo State).

However, many of the vehicles used by the security personnel were unmarked and carried no licence plates.

It has been widely reported that the Nigeria Police mobilised 27,000 of its personnel to carry out various duties in the Osun State governorship poll.