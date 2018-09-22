2018 EDOFEST: Edo govt firms stakeholders’ engagement for successful outing

The Edo State Government has strengthened partnership with stakeholders in the state’s tourism and hospitality sector, to ensure a smooth outing for the 2018 Edo Festival of Arts and Culture (EDOFEST).

Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Mr. Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, disclosed this after the stakeholders’ meeting held at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, noting that the state government is putting plans in place to ensure a successful hosting of the festival.

He said the stakeholders in the sector must be carried along and kept abreast of activities lined up for the 2018 EDOFEST so that they can contribute to the programme, noting, “Hospitality business plays an important role in the successful hosting of such events, as transporters and hoteliers will provide mobility and accommodation, respectively, for the tourists when they visit the state.”

“It is important that we meet and inform them about the need for good customer service and safety. We discussed the security of the guests and the need for them to partner with the state government on the programme,” he added

Osemwegie-Ero noted, “I am glad that they are supportive, and we are looking forward to collaborating with them because EDOFEST is not a government thing but an Edo event.”

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Association of Hotel Proprietors of Edo State, Mr. Roland Osunde, said the association was ready to partner with the state government to ensure a successful hosting of the 2018 edition of EDOFEST.

According to him, “The association sees the festival as a viable tool to promote the rich cultural heritage of Edo people. We are optimistic that EDOFEST will be successful, going by the deliberations we have been having with the ministry.”