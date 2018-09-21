Partisan Interest Threatens 2019 Elections, Nigerian Elders, Leaders Allege

Segun James

The Forum of Elders and Leaders in Nigeria (FELN) has cautioned that unhealthy partisan interest between the executive and the legislative arms of government may threaten the conduct of next year’s general election if not quickly resolved.

The FELN in a statement signed by Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere; Prof Ango Abdullahi, Northern Elders Forum; Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Dr Pogu Bitrus, Middle Belt Forum and Chief Edwin Clark, Pan Niger Delta Forum, lamented that the approval and release of funds to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organise the elections are tied up in disputes and bickering between the executive and legislative arms over sources of funding.

“These disputes may be resolved at a period that will represent a major challenge for preparations by INEC. There are also issues related to funding the participation of security agencies in the elections that are yet to be addressed,” the elders said.

They complained that critical legislative activities, such as approval of the funding requirement of INEC and the Electoral Act are at threat.

“The Forum notes that the above mentioned legislative activities require very high levels of discipline and commitment to the nation’s interest for their proper and timely conclusion.

“The Forum appeals to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to resolve all matters related to the funding of INEC without further rancour, in the national interest. “

FELN stated that the argument over the final version of the amended Electoral Act are wasteful and damaging to the prospects for the conduct of credible elections.

“The Forum is aware that all matters related to the amendments have been resolved, and is worried over exchanges that question the commitment of leaders to the national interest.

“The Forum appeals to our leaders to demonstrate the highest levels of maturity and responsibility in concluding all matters related to the amendment of the Electoral Act. The President should not withhold further assent now that the National Assembly is reported to have addressed his concerns.”

The FELN therefore appeals to “all leaders on both arms of government to resist the temptation to put their partisan consideration above national interests in matters related to the orderly and responsible conduct of the National Assembly, especially at this critical time. Nigerians are closely following these trends and will not tolerate untoward act by any politician who puts the forthcoming election in jeopardy in the name of partisan or personal advantages.”

On the issue of vote buying by unscrupulous politicians, FELN noted that the recent “alarming and fast spread of vote buying at polling centers represents a very unfortunate and audacious assault on the electoral process. If this alarming practice is not dealt with decisively and comprehensively, there will be no hope that the 2019 elections will reflect the will of the people.

“While we commend the decision by INEC that voters will no longer be allowed to use smart phones from the moment they collect their ballot papers and drop them in the boxes, we believe dealing with this matter at the voter’s level is not enough to curb this crime. We should go further to treat this serious infraction with all the sanctions it requires .

“The Forum appeals to all concerned, principally Mr. President, the National Assembly, INEC, Security agencies, C.S.Os and the international community to collaborate and find immediate and effective solutions to this threat.”