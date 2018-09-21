Osun Election: PDP Accuses INEC, APC of Creating Fictitious Ward

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of conniving with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to create a fictitious ward to rig Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The opposition party said that the electoral body had created additional ward in Ila local government to perfect the rigging plan.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this Friday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

Details later….