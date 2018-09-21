Onicha-Ugbo Quarter Marathon Debuts September 28

In a bid to promote physical fitness among the indigenes of Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Zitas Marathon Project is set to host the first ever marathon race in the community.

The Chairman Planning Committee for the race, Paul Kogolo, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Lagos on what the initiative is set to achieve.

According to Kogolo, a US trained Sotfware Quality Assurance Engineer, the marathon race is aimed at promoting oneness, as well as educating the people on the many benefits of keeping fit.

Stating other benefits participants stand to enjoy, Kogolo said cash and trophy rewards awaits the first three winners in both male and female categories, while others would smile home with various largesse. There are also medals for runners who complete the race.

Speaking on the event, which is scheduled to hold September 28, 2018, he said: “What inspired this initiative is health, prosperity, communal benefit and wellness.

“You cannot undermine the essence of sports in our lives. One of such sport is running. There are many benefits of running, you tend to shed unnecessary weight and remain fit. “So this marathon is a way of transferring knowledge to the people. This is one of the many ways I think we can reach out to our people.

“This is the first edition and we are just testing the waters with this edition. With time, it will become more effective and impactful.”

On how intending participants can register, he said a functional website https://runonichaugbo.com has been developed for this purpose and registration is free for everyone from anywhere.

Highlighting security measures that have been adopted for the race, he said the police, the local vigilante group, the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), as well as medical and ambulance services would be on ground.

He also reached out to private individual and government agencies in Delta State to embrace the initiative and partner the organisers.