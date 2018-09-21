Man Arrested in Ekiti for Allegedly Raping 7 Varsity Students

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An 18-year-old suspected rapist, Chidi Okoye Christian, has been arrested by the police in Ekiti State for allegedly raping not less than seven

female students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) .

Okoye , was accused of specialising in attacking female residential

buildings at Iworoko community to rape them at gunpoint in the night.

He has been on the wanted list of EKSU Security Unit for some times

now following attacks on female students living off campus.

The suspect, who is not a student of the university, was arrested and

paraded alongside his accomplice, Odunmbaku Kayode.

Kayode, who used to open the door for the suspected rapist while returning

from places where he committed the alleged crime, was also paraded.

While being paraded on campus on Thursday, EKSU Chief Security Officer

(CSO), Captain Tunde Ajayi (retd), revealed that not less than seven

female students had fallen victim to Okoye in the last three months.

Ajayi, who paraded the suspects alongside the Investigating Police

Officer in charge of the case at Iworoko Police Divisional

Headquarters, disclosed that most of the victims were students residing

in nearby Iworoko community.

The EKSU security chief disclosed that the suspect was usually

armed with a pistol with which he threatened his victims to submission

before forcibly having carnal knowledge of them.

He said: “With a good knowledge of the neighborhood where Okoye

himself resides, it was easy for him to unleash terror in the middle

of the night and return to his room which he shared with an

accomplice, Kayode Odunmbaku.”

Okoye, during investigation, confessed to the crime and he was

identified by his father who told the Police that the suspect “has

been a wayward boy who ran away from home.”

Exhibits recovered from Okoye included several smart phones, ATM cards,

a Raleigh bicycle, a cutlass and a pistol.

The duo who are still in custody will be charged to court as soon as

police conclude investigation into their case.