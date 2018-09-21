Luli 2018 Concert Poised to Unite Christendom

Mary Nnah

The Luli 2018 Concert, an annual praise and worship event organised by the El-Berachah Worship Ministry, an inter-denominational and non-profit organisation, is poised to unite Christendom.

The concert is intended to create a platform for inter-denominational worship, a situation where one stage will accommodate gospel artistes all over Christendom, thereby unifying the body of Christ.

Luli concert, according to the convener, Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, was inspired by a divine mandate to further the Gospel of Jesus Christ through the instrument of worship.

“Luli’, another word for God’s Grace is the affirmation of the privilege we have enjoyed as sons and daughters of grace. Luli Concert is a product of divine inspiration, to create a global platform for the worship of our Creator, the one who made us in His image and after His likeness.

“It is a divine mandate to promote praise and worship as an instrument of genuine communication and worship, bringing pleasure onto God”, he explained during a press briefing on Monday to announce this year’s edition of Luli Concert.

Luli 2018, as usual, is powered with an aim to engineer revival and turnaround in the lives of members and the body of Christ in general. It serves as a medium to promote God’s word, worship and intercede via praises for the nation.

Billed to take place on Friday, September 21 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos from 7pm, Luli Concert, which has become a household brand is in its third edition with the theme, “Oneness in Christ” and will feature Nigerian and world-class gospel music artists. This theme was anchored from the scripture 1st Corinthian 12 – 27, that says in part, “Just as a body, though one, has many parts, but all its many parts form one body.

He stressed further that the mission for Luli Concert is anchored on engineering a paradigm shift in the body of Christ.

“I feel that we cannot continue to worship God when the body of Christ is divided. We have to work continuously with the aim of unifying the body of Christ as this is significant in our Christian work.

“This year, we are therefore creating an inter-denominational platform where we can worship God without barriers any kind.

“If we do away with denominations and divisions, then we can actually hold our hand and move with one force and by then the kingdom of God’s enemy will be destroyed and defeated in mighty name of Jesus”, he added.

Speaking further, he said, “Our vision focuses on building a global platform where believers congregate periodically to worship in truth and spirit as well as extend our invitations to other Christian bodies.”

The Luli Concert, which targets about 30,000 worshippers, will have its team partner with state agencies to ensure maximum security, as well as free flow of traffic around the venue of the event.