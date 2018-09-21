Atiku Constitutes 59- member Presidential Nomination Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the October 6 presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar thursday named 59- member presidential nomination council.

However, despite the warning by the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Jibril Walid that the members of the BoT should not openly identify with any of the presidential aspirant to ensure fairness, some of the BoT members were present at the event.

The council headed by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is charged to mobilise PDP delegates from all the states of the country for Atiku to emerge as the presidential flag-bearer of the party.

While constituting the council, Atiku noted that the struggle for national renewal is usually a difficult one, but it is one that patriots must engage in if they hope to improve the lives of their compatriots.

“Assembled here today (Thursday) is a diverse group of Nigerians, including experienced political leaders representing all regions and segments of our country.

“ You are all here because you want a better deal for Nigeria and Nigerians. You are here because you are committed to fighting for a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that works.

“Nigerians are yearning for jobs, for opportunities, for unity and security. We must work with them to deliver these. We must also restore truth in politics, justice and fairness in governance, and a genuine federal system that helps us address local priorities and run a more effective and efficient government,” Atiku said.

Responding on behalf of other members of the council, Chief Iwuanyanwu said the council owes Atiku a huge sense of gratitude for finding the members worthy for the national assignment.

“I have been in politics for nearly fifty years, and in all those years I have never seen our people this poor and I am sad when I see all of these things. My worry and my concern is ‘how do we reverse this situation?

“The Waziri (Atiku) is somebody I know very well. He has enormous strength and he has what it takes to bring PDP back to power and make life more abundant for our people”, he said.

Prominent members of the BoT at the event include; Professor ABC Nwosu; Senator Stella Omu; Vincent Ogbulafor and Chief Tom Ikimi; former Imo state governor, Achike Udenwa; Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo; Chief Raymond Dokpesi amongst others.