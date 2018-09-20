Phase3 Advocates Smart Solutions to Deepen ICT Development

The Management of Phase3 Telecom, unarguably, West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, has advocated for the adoption of network solutions that ride on smart services as a quick solution to deepening Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure across Nigeria.

In a statement made available to the media, it said it is therefore imperative for government and private sector players in the industry to give greater attention to connecting the unconnected to ICT platform as a means of fast tracking Nigeria’s 30 percent broadband target before the end of the year.

The company’s Director of Legal and Regulatory Services, Mr. Adebayo Azeez, who made the disclosure at the ongoing 10th Annual Nigeria Com conference in Lagos, stated: “It is imperative for policy network solutions that ride on smart services for economic advancement and better quality of life for Nigerians is just as imperative as the policy action needed to give greater attention to connecting the unconnected.”

According to him, it is one thing to clamour for speedy tackling of challenges such as Right of Ways (RoWs) charges, and multiple taxation that pose definite threat to the subsistence of operators in providing scalable, affordable and optimal services,

adding that it is another matter for networks to innovate more on solutions that can engender digital transformation.

He says, that in the past ten years “bridging the digital divide” has dominated conversations, and forecasts in the ICT sector but the road to ensuring this is a little farther off. However, the picture is certainly not bleak as the sector is starting to latch on to quicker and future-focused policy decisions, as well as consistently evolving technology solutions that demand innovative

consciousness amongst all sector players.

Phase3, he said, would always be committed to initiatives that help more people benefit from technology enabling infrastructure, and achieving the broadband penetration goalthat would trigger higher percentage increase in Nigeria’s GDP.

The Director explained that the company’s renewed vision is to actively play, and collaborate to ensure more development through smart, robust, high speed and digitally enhanced connectivity solutions that support ICT processes, and systems for improved living.