APC Reschedules Presidential, Gov Primaries, Hold September 25, 29

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a revised time-table for the conduct of the 2018 primary elections.

Under the new schedule issued wednesday by its National Organising Secretary, Mr. Emma Ibediro, the presidential primary election will now take place on Tuesday, September 25, while the governorship primary election will hold on Saturday, September 29.

The Senate and House of Representatives primaries have been fixed for October 2 and 3 respectively.

The party also said that state House of Assembly primary would hold on October 4 with the national convention (presidential) coming as grand finale on October 6.

According to the earlier schedule put out by the party, the presidential primary was to hold on Thursday, September 20, where the presidential candidate was to be elected.

In the old timetable signed by Ibediro, the party had fixed the governorship primary for September 25, Senate and House of Representatives aspirants were to hold on September 27 and 29 respectively.

In the same vein, APC fixed primary election for the state House of Assembly seats for October 2.

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party primaries for the Presidential, Governorship, Federal and State Elections were to begin on August 18 and end on October 7, 2018, while that of the FCT Area Council elections will commence on September 4 to end on October 27, 2018.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, last night met with governors elected on the platform of the party to resolve the disagreements over mode of primary election to be adopted in selecting candidates for the 2019 elections.

THISDAY gathered that the meeting dwelt on the crisis rocking state chapters of the party over use of direct or indirect primary election.

At the last APC NEC meeting, the party resolved on the adoption of direct mode of primary for the presidential ticket.

It also resolved to use direct for other primary elections at the state level, except for situations where majority of the stakeholders endorsed the use of indirect mode.

Governors who attended the meeting were Imo, Borno, Niger, Kogi, Ondo, Kaduna, Bauchi, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, and the Ekiti State governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi.