130 Communities now Affected by Flood in Niger, Says Gov

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has disclosed that the number of communities affected by flood this year in the state has increased from 100 to 130.

The governor, who previously said 19 of the 25 local government areas were affected by the flooding, has added that the number has increased to 22.

Governor Bello made this known while briefing the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was on an on-the-spot assessment of flood affected areas and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Zungeru on Wednesday.

The governor said: “There has been an ongoing effort for the resettlement of the flood victims,” adding that the IDPs in the camp were from Gungu, Aboki, Rafin Gora in Wushishi, Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

He assured the people of “immediate government intervention so as to enable them go about their normal activities” and also commended the federal government for the prompt action taken to provide succour for the victims.

Prof. Osinbajo, in his remarks, directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to commence the immediate distribution of building materials to the flood victims to enable them start building their houses in the new resettlement areas.

He also called for the relocation of the IDPs camp to “a more conducive place to give room for the pupils of the school where they are camped to resume academic activities”.

The vice-president promised the payment of “structural compensation” to the displaced people before commending the Niger State government for “its timely intervention by providing basic relief materials to the IDPs”.