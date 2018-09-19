PWDs Hold Pre-election Rally for Osun ADC Guber Candidate

Hundreds of people living with disabilities in Osun State have vowed to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and his running mate, Retd. Justice Folahanmi Oloyede, during the governorship election slated for Saturday.

They made this declaration yesterday in Osogbo, at a rally with Oloyede.

According to the PWDs, led by Mr. Lani Gbadebo, ADC remains the only party that can salvage the state from what they described as “maladministration of the present government” in the state.

He said the present administration had neglected them and had not been attending to issues affecting them.

Gbadebo said, “We have made up our mind to support and vote for ADC on Saturday. We have suffered enough and we believe in the pedigree and integrity of both Akinbade and Oloyede to rescue this state and also attend to our needs as members of this state.

“We have gone through their manifestos and their plans for us and we are convinced that they are truly on a rescue mission.”

Addressing them, the Deputy Governorship aspirant of ADC said the party had the interest of the entire people of the state at heart and that issues affecting persons living with disabilities would be priotised once Akinbade and herself are voted into power.

Oloyede said that people living with disabilities have equal rights in the society and that the party had made policies and plans to empower them.

“Once we get into office, we will hire medical specialists to ensure that permanent ailments that can be avoided are avoided. Aside from the provision of good health services, we will provide health insurance schemes and education for children with special needs.

“We will make life meaningful for people with special needs and those living with disabilities. Youths will also be taken care of. Our government will employ two persons with disabilities into each ministry in the state, as long as they have the required qualifications.

“Married persons living with disabilities will be assisted to have a better life through skills acquisition and empowerment. We will teach and inculcate in our people the ethics of respect for those living with disabilities. Widows will be entitled to loan schemes. No disabled person will beg in Osun.

“So I want you to vote for our party just like you have promised in order to bring all these plans to fruition. We are here for service because our tickets were given to us free of charge by the ADC. We will appraise our curriculum in this state and revamp education, especially for those living with disabilities.”

On the payment of salaries and other entitlements, Oloyede said, “We will ensure that all salary arrears are paid and we will pay full salaries. I am a retiree and I have made a covenant with my God not to collect my entitlements until those who are being owed have collected their pension arrears.”