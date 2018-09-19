Finally, APGA Fields Presidential Aspirant

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

After years of absence in the presidential contest, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has announced it’s readiness to participate in the 2019 presidential election. the party’s flagbearer will emerge at its non-elective convention scheduled for October 7.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, the National Chairman, Victor Oye said a presidential aspirant, Maj. Gen. John Gbor (rtd) who hails from Benue State as well as an aspirant for the Vice Presidential : Jerry Chukwueke from Imo State have purchased APGA’s nomination forms.

He said that he and members NWC of the are working hard to improve the fortunes of the party.

Oye hinted that the leadership of the party is making arrangement to organise a transparent primary election that will be a model in the country.

Speaking about preparations for the 2019 general elections,, Oye said that APGA has witnessed remarkable rise in the number of aspirants that purchased its expression of interest and nomination forms, adding that the party has sold its nomination forms in the whole of the South West, Zamfara, Niger, Gombe, Plateau and Taraba states.

” People have been comming to buy our forms and for the first time in the history of this country, APGA can match the top political parties in the sale of forms. APGA manifesto is ranked the best in the country. That tells you that if APGA is given the opportunity to manage the affairs of Nigeria, we will do very well,” he said.

When asked to disclose the amount the party has raked from sale of forms, Oye said that the figures are not yet ready but that the party has harvested more aspirants than it did in the past.

Oye said the party has very bright chances of upstaging other contenders.

According to Oye, the performance of APGA in Anambra State is a case study, noting that governance in the state can be compared to other climes, abroad.

The APGA Boss also said that the party has been receiving notable defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).