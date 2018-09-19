Buhari Orders IG Not to Invite Adeleke Before Election

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja ordered the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to suspend the invitation of Osun Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Idris had invited Adeleke shortly after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed that he sat for West African School Certificate (WASC) in 1981.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, had in a statement invited Adeleke and four others with the intention of charging them to court over allegations of examination malpractices.

Also invited alongside Adeleke were Aregbesola Mufutau, the principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State; Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, the school officer responsible for registration of National Examinations Council (NECO); Dare Olutope, the school teacher who allegedly facilitated the commission of the crime, and Sikiru Adeleke.

Moshood had, in the statement, asked them to report to the Special Investigation Panel of the Force Headquarters in Abuja immediately for arraignment in the court.

According to the statement, they are to face charges on examination malpractices, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, breach of duty, aiding and abetting Adeleke.

However, a presidential source who did not want to be named, told journalists Wednesday that Buhari had ordered Idris to suspend the invitation until after Saturday’s election.