Bet9ja Partners 2018 Lagos SWAN Cup

Foremost betting company Bet9ja has been announced as sponsor of the 2018 Lagos SWAN Cup competition.

According to the Brands and Communications Manager of Bet9ja, Tunji Mesh, the company’s decision to partner the Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) was borne out of the association’s role in sports development in Nigeria.

At a press parley organised yesterday at the Lagos SWAN Secretariat, Bet9ja pledged N5millio for the 2018 edition of the competition geared at foisting bonds between members of the association.

“As partners in progress we have a duty to ensure that the SWAN members enjoy sound health by keeping fit through the competition and also have fun.

“This is in furtherance of our commitment to healthy living and to support sports writers to practice what they preach every day,” Mesh said.

He assured that Bet9ja would give every financial and material support to SWAN to sustain the competition.

At the brief ceremony to unveil the Bet9ja as sponsor of the Lagos SWAN Cup, the Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Debo Osundun commended the betting company for partnering with the noble association.

“We are delighted that Bet9ja has decided to partner Lagos State SWAN by taking up this sponsorship. This is a milestone for Bet9ja and SWAN and we are determined to make the partnership work.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, who was present at the event lauded the Lagos Chapter for their vibrancy while describing them as a key stakeholder in the sports sector.

The Vice Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Alhaji Tade Azeez who accompanied Akinwunmi to the event promised N250,000 while Tayo Popoola, Chairman, Nigerian Association of Women in Sports (NAWISS) Lagos Chapter also made a pledge of N100,000 to the event starting on 28th of September.