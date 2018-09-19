Auditors Seek to Advance Profession

Citing technology innovations as a catalyst for disruption in institutions and the society at large, the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) has gathered international and local expert to discuss the theme of its 2018 confernce titled ‘Advancing Internal Audit in a Disruptive Landscape’.

This year’s conference which is slated to hold September 27-28 2018, in Lagos, has confirmed the African Federation of Institute of Internal Auditors President Mr. Eric Yankah, member IIA Global Board, Mrs. Shirley Machaba, the Chairman of GTB Mrs. Osaretin Demuren , DG Financial Reporting Council Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Asapokhai and others.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer IIA Nigeria, Mr. Humphrey Okorie said: “Since the beginning of mankind, there has not been a time in history that the concept of organisational, business and even individual disruption has manifested as in a per second basis than in this age and time.

“It is no more a question of whether there will be a disruption, rather it is either you are disrupting others, or you are already being disrupted.

“The modern internal auditor has been so placed in a position of playing pivotal role in assisting his or her organisation to continuously navigate through the wind of disruption, howbeit not without a never-ending, comprehensive transformation, education, sharing and re-learning. Providentially, all of these aptly ties into the IIA Global motto of progress through sharing.”

He further said: “As part of IIA Nigeria’s initiative for promoting the internal audit profession in Nigeria via world-class services and programs, this conference shall be providing cutting edge and up to date insights that participants could implement to position their internal audit functions as truly trusted and indispensable advisers to their organisations.

“Carefully selected mix of local and foreign experienced professionals shall be sharing ideas on the wave of digital innovations and implications on internal audit continual existence, internal audit agility, the role of internal audit in a changing world.

“Leaders of top regulatory agencies in Nigeria, including the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) shall also be available to discuss internal audit engagement and professionalism in Nigeria among others.

“This year’s conference is carefully packaged to exceed the expectations of participants across industries in the private and public sectors; and we believe that participation and input from member organisations and varied key stakeholders in the internal audit profession across all sectors in Nigeria will greatly enrich the robustness and coverage of the deliberations.”