Zenith Labour Party Drops Nomination Form Fees

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Zenith Labour Party, (ZLP) has lowered the cost of purchase for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in order to give teeth to the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Segun Jones said the party has fixed its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms as follows; State House of Assembly- N100,000.00 and N400,000.00, while House of Representatives expression of interest and nomination forms are N200,000 and N800,000.00 respectively. Aspirants for the the Senate aspirants will pay a total of N2 million, while forms for governorship is N6 million and Presidential N12 million.

Justifying the party’s decision, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Zayyan Aliyu said the decision was in the best interest of aspirants, stressing that those under 30 years of age including women and people living with disability are exempted from paying for nomination forms.