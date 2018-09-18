Tinubu Committed to Values of Participatory Democracy, Says Sanwo-Olu

Ugo Aliogo

One of the Lagos State’s gubernatorial aspirants, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the National Leader of APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, is highly committed to entrenching the values of participatory democracy especially in the 2019 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday during a media briefing on his intention to run for the seat of governor in the 2019 governorship election in the state, said he is a fully-fledged democrat, adding that Tinubu is responsible for the affair of the party at both the state and national levels, respectively.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu would allow the tenets of democracy to reign and strive, adding that he (Tinubu) believes in participatory democracy.

He added that if elected overnor, his administration would operate an open door policy.

“On Monday, September 10, I travelled to collect the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the governorship seat of Lagos State, under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) and two days later I submitted the form in Abuja to confirm my willingness to proceed with the vision I have for Lagos. In the last 30 years, I have had the opportunity to work with the private sector for 16 years, and the public sector for 12 years. What that means is that in my public life I have been two times Special Adviser and three-time Commissioner, I have ran one of the biggest agencies in the government. With the wealth of experience that I have and the teeming population that is going to be supporting me, we will take our state to greater and bigger level. If I have this belief, I don’t want to wait when I am 75 to tell my children that 20 years ago, I probably will have taken this decision,” Sanwo-Olu explained.