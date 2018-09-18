Oyinlola Canvasses Votes for ADC

Yinka Kolawole Osogbo

Former Governor of Osun State and National Leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has urged people of the state to vote for the candidate of ADC, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade in the September 22 governorship election.

Oyinlola spoke at the mega rally of the party in Ile-Ife educated people on how to identify the logo of ADC on the ballot paper, which is classified with a handshake. He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned against campaigning during voting.

He said a judge in the state government, who was retired for saying the truth, Justice Oloyede Folahanmi, should be given sympathy votes as the running mate of the ADC candidate.

A leader of the ADC and former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, also appealed to the people to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State.

Speaking, the governorship candidate of the ADC, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, promised that his government will restore functional education. Akinbade who was the Secretary to the Government of Osun State under Oyinlola, said the state has been ranked poorly in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) since inception of the present administration.

Akinbade also promised that he would pay all outstanding salary arrears owed workers and resuscitate the free trade zone to provide employment for the youths.