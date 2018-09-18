NLC, Labour Party Feud Deepens

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The rift between the Labour Party (LP) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a new dimension with the leadership of the party accusing the labour leaders of sponsoring division and rancour within the party.

LP has also stated that as a political party, it enjoys a life of its own as guaranteed by the constitution and is not an appendage of the NLC or any other body.

A faction of the party led by Mr. Mike Omotosho, which is backed by the NLC had issued a statement urging the public to ignore what it described as fraudulent sale of expression of interest and nomination fees. The faction claimed that the leadership of Abdulkadir Abdulsalam has been removed from office during a convention in 2017.

Speaking yesterday against the background of the move by the former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko to run for presidency on the platform of LP, the embattled national chairman of the party, Abdulsalam accused the NLC President of trying to interfere in the affairs of the party.

The Labour party chairman said the NLC president should purge himself of partisan politics, adding that he should desist from using trade union funds to promote political activities.

Abdulsalam also acussed Ayuba of promising aspirants tickets of the party.

“Workers are in want and poverty ocassioned by the current low minimum wage, unpaid salaries and allowances while some workers are sacked indiscriminately.

“Ayuba should purge himself of corruption allegations involving the fraudulent conversation of workers mortgage contributions to his personal use,” he said.

On the return of the former governor of Ondo state to the party, and his declaration of presidential ambition, Abdulsalam said it is a welcome development.

He said Mimiko’s come-back will bring added value and enhance the fortunes and image of the party.