Arewa Youths Congratulate Air Peace over Firm Order for 10 B737 MAX 8 from Boeing

By Chinedu Eze

The Arewa Transformation and Empowerment Initiative (ATEI) has congratulated the Chairman and CEO of Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, Allen Onyema for making a multimillion dollars firm order for B737 MAX 8 from Boeing Corporation INC.

In a letter to Air Peace Chairman, signed by the President and Founder of the organisation, Mohammed Alhaji Danjuma, ATEI commended the airline and its CEO for the bold move to reposition the nation’s aviation industry.

ATEI said that with such modern aircraft, Nigeria airlines would become competitive in the international, regional and domestic air travel market to regain what the country has lost over the years to foreign airlines.

The organisation also noted that with the increase in capacity, it is expected that Air Peace would open new frontiers, new destinations both in Africa and beyond and in doing so create more job opportunities for Nigerians.

“This is a significant step for an accomplished man whose visionary airline is already employing over 3000 Nigerians and turning their economic fortunes around,” ATEI said.

The body also said that the exploitative air fares demanded from Nigerians by international carriers would be forced down when Air Peace begins its international operations, adding that the new aircraft that would be delivered soon would up the ante for Nigerian operators.

“May God continue to strengthen Air Peace and you, as you continue on your excellent journey towards using your airline to connect Nigerian communities for the growth of our nation,” ATEI said.

Air Peace last week signed a deal with Boeing and ordered for B737 MAX 8, known for efficiency and fuel economy, to increase its fleet to 37 aircraft.

Air Peace already operates Boeing B737s and Embraer 145s on its domestic and regional routes.

The airline, which recently added Boeing 777s to its fleet, is looking to soon launch its international flight operations.