Under APC, It’s Been a Polarised Nigeria, Killings,  Saraki Alleges

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki has lamented that under the All Pogressives Congress (APC) government and President Mohammadu Buhari, Nigeria has been divided and polarised with killings unabated.

He said, “The country is so divided and so many people are asking where we belong, whether we are part of the country, and if we have a stake in what is happening in Nigeria”

Saraki, who was in Jos, Plateau State to interact with delegates and stakeholders of the PDP at the state secretariat of the party, said, “We need to have a government that is all inclusive, a government that all of us have the same say, the same voice because this country belongs to all of us. We all have to be part of Nigeria irrespective of geopolitical zone.”

He vowed to work round the clock to stop the gory killings that have become a norm in the villages and bring to justice the perpetrators, no matter how highly placed.

He said, “I will work to bring succour to our people that have lost their loved ones, particularly in Plateau that people have lost their dear ones, I will work to protect Nigerians if I am elected President in 2019.

“Killings will never happen again because I will work day and night to protect all of you, I will make sure that anybody who commits any crime is brought to justice because Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“Today there is a new order all over the world, it is the order of leaders that have positive effect, capable leaders that understand how to move their country forward. It is time for us to have a digital President, a President that when he stands and talk Nigerians will be proud of him.”

Senate also urged the North Central geo-political zone to present one presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary, noting that the zone has worked hard to secure Nigeria and it was their turn to drive the country out of insecurity and divisiveness orchestrated by the ruling APC.

He said, “I am here in Jos, my home state with my own people, I believe that whatever affects one member of the family affects all of us. I want to say that all of us from North Central are members of one family; we have worked hard to secure this country.

“In Plateau, you are lucky to have two Presidential aspirants, you have me and you also have Sen. Jang, we are one family and we must put our heads together so that we will not lose out. We must come up with one Presidential candidate from the North Central so that we will not lose out and I will live it to our elders on how to do that.”