Nasarawa School Children Sitting in Coffins, Maku Alleges

By Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia



The National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Labaran Maku, has cried out to the federal government for intervention as he alleged that school children in Nasarawa State are sitting in coffins called schools that were built without pillars by the state government.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, Maku, a former minister of information, called on the federal government to investigate and unravel the contractors behind the construction of those sub-standard buildings scattered across the state.

Maku who is aspiring to govern the state on the platform of the APGA, said that as a result of lack of pillars to support the storey buildings in the public schools, children in the state were in danger.

“I am calling on the federal government to investigate what is going on in Nasarawa State. How comes we built schools without pillar.

“How come schools were accepted and certified by the state and government can now be awarding emergency contracts of building pillars in existing schools.

“They constructed storey building schools all over Nasarawa State without pillars and our children have been siting in them for four years until some investigative journalists uncovered the shady job

they carried out,” Maku said.