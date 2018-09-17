My mandate is to protect workers’ interest, says Balogun

The newly elected chairman of the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) Comrade Babatunde Balogun, also known as Liberty when he was a student leader of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has stated that his fundamental mandate is to protect the intest of workers.

He also assured senior civil servants in Oyo state have been of an era devoid of docility, irresponsibility and unpatriotic acts. He made this known at a press briefing in Ibadan to usher in the new leadership of the union.

”My emergence as the Chairman is to use the office to advance and jealously protect the interest of the senior civil servants in Oyo state in particular, and in Nigeria by extension. Before now, labour movements in Nigeria have been an all comers affair, a situation that has promoted docile, irresponsible and unpatriotic leaders”.

”My intention is to turn the record around, by coming up with workers geared developmental and incentive driven leadership, which would be anchored on capacity building programmes for exceptional senior civil servants in the state and an untainted drive towards workers’ welfare in their work place and before their employers”, Comrade Balogun promised.