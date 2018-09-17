 Buhari Mourns Moses Iloh

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend said he was deeply saddened by the passage of Rev. Moses Iloh, the General Overseer of Soul Winning Chapel.

In a statement issued last night, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said Buhari extended his heart-felt condolences to Iloh’s family, friends, associates and the Christian community in Nigeria and all who mourn the demise of the statesman and religious leader.

The statement said the president affirmed that the faith-based community and the country would immensely miss the bold cleric whom he said throughout his public life and ministry, abhorred corruption, promoted morality and influenced his followers to seek righteousness that truly exalts a nation.

The statement also said the president believed that Iloh whom it described as a philanthropist, labour leader, humanist, sportsman, and great teacher of the gospel, would be long remembered and honoured as a worthy patriot who stood for social justice, peace and truth.

According to the statement, Buhari urged all who mourn Iloh, whom he said had left a worthy and commendable legacy for other patriotic Nigerians to build upon, to always be inspired by his deep love, devotion and dedication to humanity.

It added that the president prayed the Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort all those he left behind.