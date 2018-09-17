Anglican Bishops Meet in Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 1000 Anglican Bishops are to assemble in Minna Niger State from Wednesday for their annual conference.

The Bishops, laity and their spouses are to be led to the conference by the Primate of the church Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh.

The Archbishop of the province of Lokoja, His Grace Emmanuel Egbunu, the Bishop of Minna, Right Revd Daniel Yisa and the Registrar, Church of Nigeria (Anglican communion), Abraham Yisa, as well as other members of the diocese are working round the clock to make the meeting a success

The conference has as its theme: “God our refuge and strength.” – Psalm 46:1

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to declare the conference open at the Cathedral Church of St Peter in Minna the Niger state capital on Wednesday.

A statement by the Diocesan Communicator Elder Akin Alofetekun said “issues affecting the church, the nation and international matters will be discussed at the three day meeting”.

He said the Primate of the church would also on Wednesday deliver his address.

Alofetekun assured all delegates to the meeting of safety of their lives and property as security operatives in the state had been adequately mobilised to provide cover for the participants.

The last conference was held at the diocese of Ilorin, Kwara State in 2017.