2019 : Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Meet Lamido

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, is meeting with former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Sule Lamido in Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Asokoro, residence of Clark is part of the consultative meetings initiated by the Forum for all presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 general elections in the country.

The leaders at Monday’s interactive session with Lamido include Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo; Middle Belt leader, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman; former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Stella Omu; Air Commodore Ndongesit Nkanga; Engineer Tanko Abdullahi and Mr Yinka Odumakin.

The Forum had last week held its maiden edition during which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met with the leaders and explained his commitment towards a better Nigeria if elected President in 2019.

Details Later…