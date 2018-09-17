2019: Mark Capable to Lead Nigeria out of the Woods, Says Abubakar

By George Okoh Makurdi

Ahead of the 2019 presidential election, a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said that a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, is one of the capable hands needed to lead the nation out of the woods.

Gen. Abubakar made this remark when he played host to Senator Mark’s Campaign Team in his Abuja residence Monday, disclosing that the latter has over the years demonstrated unwavering commitment and service to his fatherland.

“Both as a military officer and politician, Senator Mark has proved to be a reliable and competent administrator. The nation would benefit from his wealth of experience if given the mandate to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the former Head of State said.

He added that Mark wherever he served, left a legacy of meritorious service saying: “David always makes his mark.”

Abubakar said he was pleased to note that the PDP is putting its house in order and playing the role of opposition party, hoping that the 2019 elections would be free, fair and credible.

He counseled political parties, aspirants and supporters to play the game according to the rules, adding that only the wishes of the people should endure.

Earlier, the PDP presidential hopeful (Mark) told his host that he is prepared for the contest, believing that his track record of meritorious service to the nation puts him in a better stead to lead the nation.

The Director General of David Mark Campaign Organisation, Senator Zainab Kure, and Senator Suleiman Adokwe extolled the virtues of Mark which is needed to navigate the murky socio-economic and political challenges.

The meeting, according to the Media Adviser to Mark, Mr Paul Mumeh, went into a closed door session that lasted for about two hours.