PDP Hails Dogara’s Return, Describes  It as Courageous

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday formally welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, back to its fold, describing his return as a courageous response to the party’s call on well-meaning Nigerians to support its mission to rescue the nation.

The major opposition party has also asked the National Assembly to immediately open an investigation into alleged siphoning of over N10 trillion by ‘’the cabal’’ in the Presidency, allegedly concealed under the tenure of erstwhile Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

PDP described Dogara’s decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a patriotic and nationalistic move, which has demonstrated his statesmanship and commitment to the progress of the nation, during this trying time.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that Speaker Dogara’s move was reflective of the wishes and aspirations of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to vote out the ‘’incompetent and divisive’’ APC administration, which had caused untold harm to the nation in the last three years.

The party stated that Dogara has continued to conduct the affairs of the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment, resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, in spite of the unmitigated efforts by the presidency and the APC to distract him.

According to PDP, “The return of Dogara and other leaders who had earlier left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned and rebranded PDP.’’

The Speaker’s return to the PDP has marked the end of the controversy trailing his reported defection in the past few days, when a statement from his office denied he had left the ruling APC.