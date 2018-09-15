Leo Stan Ekeh’s Wondrous Taste

Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman, Zinox Group, is an ambitious businessman is his newly completed Yudala Height in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Since the imposing building literally sprouted in Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, not a few who have sighted it attested to the wondrous taste of the Imo State-born businessman, who is widely recognised for his pioneering efforts in Information Communication Technology in Nigeria, nay Africa.

Investigation by Spyglass revealed that he had envisioned the building 17 years ago after he set up Zinox. But at different times, he had had to alter the design, all in the quest for excellence. The building, it was gathered, cost a staggering N15 billion!

For a man whose eyes are on the future, it is not surprising that the eight-floor architectural masterpiece has changed the narrative about the area for its beauty and artistic design. The first floor of the ornate building, it was gathered, serves as a relaxation centre for the billionaire businessman, where he can enjoy jazz and other soulful tunes after work.

Interestingly, in spite of his great accomplishments, one can say that Leo Stan Ekeh is still a story waiting to be told. Since he started out as a businessman, he has continued to ply his trade in such a way that makes many of his competitors green with envy.

Considering his chain of businesses, which includes e-commerce, ICT with offices in major cities like Lagos, Paris, London and New York, it is evident that he enjoys uncommon grace, especially when you consider the inclement business climate in the country.

For this and more, the consummate businessman has never hidden the fact that he enjoys the amazing grace of God in his life.