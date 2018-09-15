John Legend Joins ‘The Voice’

After recently acquiring the EGOT status- the term for someone who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award – John Legend joins the NBC reality show ‘The Voice ‘ as coach. He will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Legend who won an Emmy on Saturday as a praoducer of NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert’, is also nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in the 70th prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony scheduled for Monday.

The TV reality show is also contending for its fourth straight Emmy for outstanding reality competition category at Monday’s Emmy.

