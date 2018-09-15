Gombe Governorship Aspirant Woos PDP Delegates

By From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In his determination to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party governorship ticket in the upcoming party primary, a frontline aspirant in the race, Bala Bello Tinka, has started local government tour to meet with all the delegates and seek their support.

Tinka and his entourage Saturday visited the headquarters of Kwami, Funakaye, and Nafada local government areas where he met with all the prospective PDP delegates and solicited for their votes in the September 28 governorship primary.

He said, his decision to visit them was to canvass for their votes and renew their commitment in seeing that the party elect loyal, credible and sellable candidate to fly its flag in the 2019 election.

According to him, ‘’You all know the foregoing difficulties and struggles we’ve passed through to keep our party alive and soaring amidst enormous challenges, we lived in PDP and confronted all the political gridlocks especially in the 2015 general elections and I’m now seeking for your unflinching support in the upcoming primary election so that we shall continue doing all we could to consolidate on what our accomplished leader, His Excellency Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has achieved in terms of development and to take our party to be part of success in 2019 and beyond.

“I assure you that, if I emerged winner of the primaries, I will take us to victory. Other people will come and ask you for the same favour but that should stop you from choosing the best, credible, and the most committed party man that will win in the general polls.’’

Bala Tinka is the Managing Director of the Tinka Point Limited and he was the convener of the ‘’Talba Neighbor 2 Neighbor’’ a group he formed to support Dankwambo in the 2015 general election. He said, he’ll tour all the local government areas in the state ahead of the primary to solicit for people’s support.