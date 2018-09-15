Causes of Itching in Genitals

FAMILY HEALTH

By Bobo Bode-Kayode; 08053372356

The human body is made up of several folds and it is natural that bacteria and fungi dwell in our body parts . This creates s natural balance , which can also be altered if there is s change in the environmental conditions . Either by increase in temperature or external infecting agent .

Genital itching is a very unpleasant condition, accompanied by a wide variety of emotional color from shades of minor irritation and discomfort, to severe depression.

Itching genitals, very common worldwide, but is more common in women than in men.

Genital itching can be a symptom of many conditions which may include vaginal infections in females or jock itch in males. In either sex, itching may be caused by skin irritation, sexually transmitted diseases, and allergies. Other causes of itching may require more intensive treatment.

Genital itch with rash , is a skin symptom that can be caused by a number of health problems and can occur on any part of the male or female genital area. Rashes are normally reddish in color, may be painful or itchy, and may include bumps or sores. If you experience any skin rash that you cannot explain, you should see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment.

In many cases, genital itching that is caused by irritation will clear up on its own if the irritants (lotions, soaps) are removed. Other causes of itching may require more intensive treatment. If you are concerned about genital itching that does not go away, talk to your doctor or another health care professional.

When a man feels itchy down there, the itch is commonly due to a rash caused by inflammatory skin diseases, fungi, lice, or a viral infection. While viral infection and lice infestation are usually sexually transmitted, the other skin conditions have non-sexual causes.

However, whatever the cause of this itch, it is always advisable to seek medical attention instead of trying to treat the problem with over-the-counter skin creams.

Common causes in males and females :

Most often, genital pruritus in women occurs due to the following reasons:

Diseases of the female organs: irritation of the mucous membranes of the uterus or secretions from the vagina that has fallen into urine during urination, etc.

Other diseases: endocrine disorders (diabetes, hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism), diseases of the blood.

Impact on the psyche: stress, fear and some other negative emotions.

External influences: hypothermia or mechanical irritation of chemicals, contact with allergens, pollution of the genital area, the infection.

In young women the cause of the itch is most often candidiasis (thrush) and vulvovaginal. In women, after 40 years the cause of itching genitals must first seek internal organs and various chronic diseases in the pathology (eg, diabetes mellitus). For the period of menopause is most typical genital itching due to a sharp deficit of female sex hormones.

The nature of itching in women can be quite varied: periodic, constant, painful, intense, weak, etc. In general, characterised by a strengthening in the night time. Often accompanied by itching genital trauma to the mucosa (scratches, cracks), and the subsequent inflammation, which may itself exacerbate itch.

Itching of the genitals in men

In men, genital itching occurs very rarely and may occur in the following cases:

allergy to contraceptive drugs and means of intimate hygiene, which are used by

the partner during sexual intimacy;

prostatitis;

candidiasis of the glans penis (thrush);

vesicles;

poor hygiene;

Other reasons

Itching genitals: a possible solution to the problem

In case of itching of genitals, consult the following specialists:

The gynecologist (for women), a urologist or andrologist (for men)

Dermatologist;

If necessary, it will be to visit the profiles of other specialists (infectious disease specialist, endocrinologist, psychiatrist, etc.) for the final diagnosis of the cause of the itch is necessary.

Treatment of genital itching: Itching genitals complex, aims to eliminate the cause of the itch (for example, the treatment of candidiasis, the removal of local inflammation). If the cause can not be eliminated, then the prescribed panacea to the general condition and relieve itching: drugs female hormones during menopause, pain killers and anti-inflammatory agents in diabetes, procaine blockade.

Local widely used bath with camomile broth, cream and ointment with anesthetic properties, as well as containing female or male sex hormones. Not the least role in the treatment of itching of genitals play a healthy lifestyle (avoiding the use of products that enhance mucosal irritation of the genitalia), thoroughly intimate hygiene.

Men struggle with itching genitals includes the treatment of prostatitis, with the removal of inflammation of the penis head mucous membranes, etc. If allergies, are assigned appropriate antihistamines.

How to prevent genital itching :

Females should take the following steps to help avoid genital itching:

After urination or bowel movements, wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anus (rectum) entering the vagina.

Avoid chemical products such as vaginal douches or feminine hygiene sprays, which can upset the acidic balance of the vagina.

Avoid the use of excessive amounts of laundry detergent in the washing machine.

Stay away from over-the-counter itch blockers, as these products can make the itching worse in the long term.

If you suspect a lubricant might be worsening the itching, talk to your doctor about the best options.

Avoid trauma to the area, such as excessive shaving and scratching.

Eat a well-balanced diet to maintain healthy bacteria in the vagina.

Males should take the following steps to help avoid genital itching:

Wash the penis well, including the area under the foreskin in uncircumcised men.

If you sweat throughout the day, consider changing underwear frequently.

Both males and females should take the following steps to help prevent genital itching:

Keep the genital area clean and dry. Use mild soap, or better yet, avoid soap completely, and rinse well with water. Avoid over-cleaning the vaginal area.

Wear loose, natural-fiber underwear and clothing. Change underwear at least every 24 hours.

Dry off thoroughly after bathing and swimming. Avoid staying in wet clothing for long periods of time.

Avoid unprotected sex, especially if you are worried that you or your partner might have an infection.

Home remedies can also be applied under caution • Talk to your doctor before using any other method.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has excellent antibacterial and antifungal properties. It will help remove the itching completely if it is a fungal or bacterial action that is causing the infection. For enjoying the benefit of apple cider vinegar, take two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and mix it with warm water.

Wash your vagina with this water twice a day for two to three days. This should effectively take care of your problem. Apple cider vinegar makes the vagina acidic where the bacteria cannot thrive for long.

Cold Compress:

Vaginal itching can especially be very troublesome during nigh time. This could interrupt your sleep and cause tiredness and lethargy along with the itching. For stopping that intense itch at night, apply ice cubes directly or a cold compress in the vagina. This could turn out to be a burdensome job.

But when you consider the severe itch, doing a cold compress is a much better job any day. At least you can sleep well after the itch is put to rest.

Salt Bath:

Salt can effectively remove itching and bacteria due to its antibacterial properties. Wash your vagina with concentrated salt water whenever you feel the itch. This will give you great relief instantly and prevent further multiplication of bacteria.

Alternately, you can fill half the tub with warm water and add half a cup of salt into it. Sit inside the tub in a squatting position. While sitting, open your vaginal walls using your finger so that saline water goes inside and kills the bacterial action effectively.

Garlic:

Garlic too has strong antibacterial properties that can relieve your symptoms instantly, or it is probably the smell of garlic that does the trick! Whatever the reason maybe, there is no harm in trying this wonderful herb when you have intense itching that you cannot stop.

Chew 2-3 cloves of garlic down your throat. Make garlic into a paste and apply inside the vagina by tying it in a cheesecloth. The smell could be depressing, but the relief could come as a surprise!

Yoghurt:

The use of probiotics to overwhelm the bad bacteria in the body is not a new remedy whatsoever. Pure yoghurt has active cultures that can remove the bad bacteria by adding good bacteria in abundance. For treating vaginal itch, drink a cup of pure unsweetened curd every day. Yeast infections can be immediately taken care of with yoghurt. Yoghurt made of goat’s or sheep’s milk is a better remedy for treating vaginal itch.

Another way to use yogurt is to apply in the vaginal area directly which is a better way of dealing with vaginal itch. Direct application of yoghurt will immediately stop vaginal itch. Constant application will surely remove the problem forever. You can use a tampon for this purpose. Soak a tampon with yoghurt and leave it in the vagina for a few hours. Frozen yoghurt can also be inserted inside the vagina for instant relief.

Basil Leaves:

Basil leaves have anti microbial, anti fungal and anti bacterial properties. Take basil leaves and boil it in two cups of water.

Steep for 20 minutes covered till the water becomes strong. Drink this water twice a day for removing the bacteria causing vaginal itching.

Anti Bacterial Talc:

Antibacterial talcs are available in herbal as well as medicated varieties. A herbal or homeopathic talc will be mild on the body but requires time to heal. Over the counter medicated talcs are very effective if you are looking at a quick fix solution to your problem.

Apply the talc in the vagina to destroy the bacteria and also to remove any fungal action as a result of moist surroundings.

Rosemary Leaves:

Rosemary leaves can be steeped with water for 15 minutes and allowed to cool. Wash the vaginal area with this herbal solution and feel the difference in an instant.

Keeping The Vagina Dry:

Allowing the vaginal area to remain moist due to sweat and water is one reason for cultivation of bacteria and fungus allowing it to create infections and embarrassing problems.

Always ensure that you keep the vaginal area free from moisture to prevent infections. Apply a mild anti bacterial talc for this purpose which will offer its double action on your skin.

Wear Loose Clothing:

Prevention is better than cure any day. If you have had vaginal itching any time in your life, you will know exactly why this advice is the best to keep away from trouble.

Allow cool air to keep your vagina dry. Wear cotton underwear or leave your private parts free of tight clothing whenever you can .

The bottom line is that stay clean and fresh at all times .