Buy, Pay Later Using Kia Finance Scheme with Access Bank  

Widely touted as an intimidating process at first, applying for a car loan is now easier and accessible. The Kia Access Bank joint vehicle acquisition scheme is introduced to seamlessly bridge the gap between customers’ desire to own a new car and their budget. To ensure that the process goes as smoothly as possible, the finance scheme has provided a flexible acquisition scheme that fits all.

Choosing how to pay for a new Kia is as important as deciding which model customers’ want to drive. As one of the leading auto companies in Nigeria with special interest in making buying process of new cars easy, flexible and affordable, Kia Motors Nigeria has struck a partnership deal with Access Bank to provide car acquisition scheme that perfectly fits varied budgets and allow customers to drive any 2018 Kia models now and pay later at your pace.

When taking out finance to buy a car, it is important that intending car owners consider all the available options that won’t take a toll or hamper their budget. The joint finance scheme with Access Bank is designed to provide customers with key information on Kia cars and flexible payment options to help make them own their dream car. Financing a new car with Kia is simple, whether it’s the 2018 Kia Rio or the leading class SUV, the Sportage, Kia finance scheme with Access Bank have a range of products and offers which can be personalized to suit individual needs. The finance option offers a simple car loan, structured to customers’ budget, with monthly repayments throughout the agreement.

The Executive Director, Personal Banking Division, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu stressed that “the finance scheme is aimed at making all customers own a brand-new car with ease and tailor-made payment options. He further stated that “the joint promotion offers a subsidized insurance and registration fee, with improved access to an auto loan to enable customers to drive their dream car”

“This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy to ensure our customers have consistently available, transparent and competitive financing. Kia’s vehicles offer modern design and reliability at an affordable cost. And with our special auto finance scheme with Access Bank, it’s never been easier to take home your very own brand-new Kia.” said, Debanja Paul, Vice President, Kia Motors Nigeria.

He further stated that “If you’ve already found the Kia you want and are now looking for finance, it’s important to choose a product that’s right for you. Our finance scheme with Access Bank offers you a range of flexible options which can be personalized to suit all budgets. The scheme is dedicated to providing you with an outstanding car buying experience.

The partnership provides the opportunity for customers to walk into any Kia showroom or Access Bank branch across the country and get an on the spot finance solution. The on-site financing service means that you have access to both the cars and the financing solution under the same roof to make owning a KIA hassle-free. Kia Motors Nigeria promotes a customer-driven corporate culture by providing the best quality and exceptional service with all values centered on the customers. For over a decade it has embraced every opportunity to exceed customers’ expectations with steadfast passion and creative thinking geared towards owning a best-in-class car at an affordable price and flexible ownership scheme.

“We understand that buying your car will be one of the most significant purchases you will make, so it is important that you consider all the available options. We’ll provide you with key information on our products to help make that decision easier. With our fixed interest rates and flexibility of finance plans your new Kia has never been more accessible. Applying for a finance plan through your local Kia showroom or Access bank branch is easy; you will be provided a tailor-made support that perfectly fits into your budget to help you in choosing the right plan for your needs” said Jimoh Olawale, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria.

The finance scheme has flexible 4-year repayment tenure, free insurance, discounted price, low-interest rate and competitive equated monthly installments. The 2018 Kia Rio and all KIA range of vehicles are covered in the finance scheme. Customers can have access to this scheme at over 20 Kia sales and service outlets in Nigeria and all Access Bank branches nationwide.