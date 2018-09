By Sunday Ehigiator

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Ibrahim, popularly known as Wizkid, in a recent tweet declared his intentions to build schools in all African countries.

He went further to also ask his fans for their opinions on which African nation to begin with. He wrote; “I’ll need help from fans to pick where we start this. Trying to build a school in every country in Africa. That’s my dream”.

When implemented, the schools will be in partnership with popular sports brand, Nike,