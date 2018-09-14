Rape Allegation: Linda Ikeji Writes Open Letter to Ex-staff

By Sunday Ehigiator

Following the recent rape accusation by Nigerian TV presenter and model, Emilia Samuel, against Theo Ukpa, a film maker, his former boss, Linda Ikeji wrote him an open letter officially distancing herself from him. Although Ukpa was sacked by Ikeji after the rape allegation was made public, he had put up a strong defence countering Samuel’s accusations.

His claims notwithstanding, he was sacked by Ikeji, who was forced to write him an open letter after his continued avowal of innocence.

Her letter reads thus; “Dear Theo Ukpaa, I have known you for many years and I’ve shown you nothing but love and kindness and made you the head of my TV channel but listen my dear friend, if you dare release another statement denying what you did or calling another one of your victims a liar, not only will I expose you, I will have you arrested and charged to court where you can go defend yourself properly.

“These girls – and I didn’t say girl, I said girls may not have a voice, money or time to take it up with you but I do, so please don’t test me.

“I know more than most and right now I can’t tell you how ashamed I am to have given you another chance in my organisation. You weren’t sacked solely over Emilia’s story.

“I am not so stupid that I would let go of the person I relied on the most to help me run my TV channel over a story by someone I don’t know.

You were dismissed last year, remember? And I’d never heard of Emilia or her story. “If you think I am going to seat back and watch you victimise your victims, or humiliate them further by making them seem like liars, you have another think coming.

"What you need now is seek help and if you're too ashamed to do so, at least hide your head in shame and don't dare call another girl a liar. Please don't make me come for you, Theo! Be warned!"