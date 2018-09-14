NEMA DG Partners Navy, AirForce

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Wednesday in Lagos said it was ready to partner the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the Nigerian Navy (NN). According to NEMA Director General, Mr. Mustapha Maihaja, the partnership was in tackling and averting the expected flooding of 12 states. Maihaja made this call during a visit to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Ikeja, Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ekeh.

During the visit the DG revealed that the water level in the 12 states rose from 10.50 on Monday to 10.66 metres as at Wednesday, adding that there was a likelihood that it would rise above the present situation as the rain continues.

Maihaja said inspite of the constant rise in the water level, both Kainji and Shiroro dans that are full of water have not been opened.

He said that by the time water is discharged from both dams the water level would rise above what was witnessed in 2012.

Some of the states likely to be affected, according to him, are Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Taraba and Benue.

He said: ” Same day in 2012, the water level was about 9.81 metres and the highest was 12.80 metres. We are still expecting the rains and when it comes, it might increase above what was witnessed in 2012.

“NEMA has been monitoring the situation for over a month now and the state of preparedness not only on the people but frontline states have been on.

“We have been trying to enlighten them and we have called an emergency meeting with all the stakeholders including the Defence Headquarters and we have set up a team to go to the 12 identified frontline states to carry out certain assignments like sensitisation.

“Where we also see that some communities are under serious threats, we will commence evacuation just like Taraba State. We evacuated some people and identified some areas which we could move them.” He assured Nigerians that the level of preparedness was appreciatively high.

In his remaks, the AOC Logistics Command, assured the NEMA boss of the readiness of NAF to support the move. Ekeh said the officers and men in the command would give the DG and his team all support needed to perform its roles in flood management.

He said: “We are ready to collaborate and assist NEMA and the entire team to ensure they carry out their statutory responsibilities and roles.” DG accompanied by the AOC visited the NAF Aircraft hanger to see some of the aircrafts that could be used to deliver relief materials in case the need arises.