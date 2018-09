By James Emejo in Abuja

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 0.09 percent to 11.23 percent (year-on-year) in August compared to 11.14 percent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated.

This is the first year-on-year rise in headline inflation after 18 consecutive disinflation in the index.

Details later…