Adeosun Explains How She Received ‘Exemption Certificate’

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun whose resignation letter was accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday has explained how she came about the forgedNational Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate.

In her resignation letter which she addressed to the President, Adeosun, said she was born and raised in the United Kingdom and only visited Nigeria on holidays until she was 34. She said when she relocated to Nigeria there was a debate as to whether NYSC Law applied to her.

The minister said upon enquiry as to her status relating to NYSC, she was informed that due to her residency history and having exceeded the age of thirty (30), she was exempted from the requirement to serve.

She said she received the exemption certificate after she approached the NYSC for a documentary proof of her status, with the guidance and assistance of associates who she thought were trusted.

“Having never worked in NYSC, visited the premises, been privy to nor familiar with their operations, I had no reason to suspect that the certificate was anything but genuine.

“Indeed, I presented that certificate at the 2011 Ogun State House of Assembly and in 2015 for Directorate of State Services (DSS) Clearance as well as to the National Assembly for screening,” she said.

Adeosun said that on Friday, she became privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made by an online mediu that the NYSC Certificate of Exemption that she had presented was not genuine.

Noting that this came as a shock to her, she said she believes that in line with the administration’s focus on integrity, she must do the honourable thing and resign.

She added that as someone totally committed to a culture of probity and accountability she had decided to resign with effect from Friday, 14thSeptember, 2018.